Grant McCann was sacked by Posh in January. Photo: Joe Dent.

The side currently sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership, just three points above bottom-side Dundee United and sacked previous boss Steven Hammell following a 3-1 defeat to Championship side Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup last week.

It is understood that the club are holding talks with candidates this week and that McCann is on their shortlist.

The other names thought to be on the shortlist are Ian Holloway and Scottish former Sunderland and Hibs bos Jack Ross. He was sacked by Dundee United after just two months in charge in August, his last match was a 9-0 defeat to Celtic.

McCann has been out of work since leaving Posh in early January and did hold preliminary discussions with Portsmouth before the club decided to appoint John Mousinho.