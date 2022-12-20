The January transfer window opens in 12 days so let the speculation begin!

The PT has unsuccessfully tried to contact Posh transfer guru Barry Fry over the last few days to ask about potential ins and outs.

But we did canvass the Posh fans on Twitter (via @PTAlanSwann) to see who they would like their club to sign next month, within reason of course as it’s doubtful London Road would be the next destination for Lionel Messi.

Posh are believed to be chasing full-backs and supporters have named a few potential signings here, as well as few for other positions, and a few who are most unlikely to move to the Weston Homes Stadium.

1. REGAN POOLE Former Manchester United and MK Dons defender. Can play full-back or centre-back. Currently at Lincoln City.

2. RANDELL WILLIAMS Grant McCann reportedly pipped Posh to this attacking wing-back/midfielder (right) when he was Hull boss. Far from a regular at the Tigers.

3. OSMAN KAKAY Kakay (centre) is a Sierra Leone international defender who is at QPR.

4. TAYO EDUN Former Lincoln City left-back who didn't impress former Posh boss Darren Ferguson when he came to talk terms a couple of years ago. Now a squad player in the Championship with Blackburn.