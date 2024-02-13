Former Peterborough United Academy star has moved into National League North
Clarke (23) was thought to have a bright future at Posh after making 11 appearances for the first-team and scoring three goals, but he joined Norwich City in June 2021 after rejecting a new contract offer at London Road.
Clarke initially starred in the Norwich age group sides, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Canaries. Loan spells at Walsall in League Two and Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League didn’t go well and Clarke was given a 12-momth jail sentence last September after causing serious injury to three people while driving dangerously.
Clarke has been training with Scunthorpe since his release from prison and has now signed loan forms until the end of the season at the club.
Scunthorpe’s title challenge under former Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean has fallen away recently.