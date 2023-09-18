Watch more videos on Shots!

Clarke (20) was handed down his sentence at Peterborough Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (September 15) after previously pleading guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The incident, which occurred between the A47 and the B1167 in Thorney on the evening of April 30 while Clarke was driving to a rave.

Clarke was driving along the westbound A47, near Thorney, at about 2.30pm when the car crashed into a white Fiat Ducato Motorhome, close to The Causeway roundabout.

The aftermath of the crash.

A black Land Rover Defender, also travelling eastbound, ploughed into the back of the motorhome.

An independent witness said Clarke had been driving “erratically” before the crash, weaving in and out of lanes, with the BMW’s occupants looking distracted.

Nitrous oxide cannisters were found in the BMW and nothing was found to be wrong with any of the vehicles involved or the road surface, with weather conditions favourable for driving.

Clarke suffered minor injuries, along with two 19-year-old male passengers. Two other 19-year-old men, who were seated in the back, suffered serious injuries.

Flynn Clarke in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent,

The driver of the motorhome, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries while his front-seat passenger, a 60-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Discovery, a 49-year-old woman, and the front-seat passenger, a 51-year-old man, were both uninjured.

On Friday Clarke, of Plumstead Road, Thorpe End, Norwich, was jailed for 12 months, having pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 30 months.

PC Alex Thomas, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Clarke drove incredibly stupidly that day and caused an unnecessary crash that left six people with injuries, including four of his friends. The outcome could have been much worse.

“I hope he has learnt a lesson by seeing the consequences of driving so dangerously.”

At the time of his sentencing, Clarke- who was born in Peterborough- was on loan at National League Side Dagenham and Redbridge from Norwich City.

He joined the Canaries from Posh in the summer of 2021 after making 11 first team appearances for Posh; making his debut on September 5, 2020 in Posh’s 1-0 EFL Cup defeat to Cheltenham.

He scored three times for the club, all in the EFL Trophy, including a stunning long-range effort away at Cambridge in November 2020.

Clarke also scored on his Scotland Under 21 debut in a friendly draw with Northern Ireland in September 2022.

A Norwich City spokesperson said: "Following the decision, the club will consider the matter internally in accordance with its own disciplinary procedure."

Dagenham will not be making comment until Norwich have completed their internal investigation.