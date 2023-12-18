Former Peterborough United Academy goalkeeper Sam Proctor was on the substitutes’ bench for a Premier League game on Sunday, at the age of 16.

Joe Lewis in his Posh days. Photo: Alan Storer.

Proctor was an unused sub as Aston Villa moved up to second in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Brentford. He understudied World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Proctor left Posh for Villa in 2021 for a bargain priced £100k, a fee capped by FA rules governing Academy players. Proctor, who hails from Boston, was just 13 at the time.

Posh will receive another £50k payment when Proctor signs his first professional deal, something he can’t do until he celebrates his 17th birthday later this month.

Proctor played for England Under 14s when at Posh. He has since represented England Under 18s at the age of 16.

Proctor has made six appearances for Villa Under 18s this season and played once for the Under 21s in Premier League 2.

Meanwhile Posh promotion-winning goalkeeper Joe Lewis is reportedly training with Manchester United’s Academy to keep his fitness levels up while he seeks a new club.

The 36-year-old made 190 appearances for Posh and was part of the promotion winning squads of 2008-09 and 2010-11.

Lewis, who lives near Manchester, subsequently spent seven years at Pittodrie, rising to club captain, but left Aberdeen in the summer after losing his first-team place to Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos.