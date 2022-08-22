Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh boss Grant McCann with Stevenage manager Steve Evans earlier this year. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The former Posh boss has turned his latest club from relegation fodder to potential League Two promotion contenders in just 14 games in charge.

But he expects to be up against it when two much-changed teams clash tomorrow evening. Evans made eight changes to his starting line-up and still oversaw a shock 2-1 win at Championship side Reading in the first round. Posh did the same for their first round win at Plymouth and are again likely to play several fringe players against Stevenage.

“Grant McCann could make 11 changes to his weekend team and they’d probably still be good enough to top our division,” Evans said. “I’ve never seen a Posh squad with so much strength in depth, and it’s quality strength as well.

"As they always do, the Posh owners have backed their manager and it’s great to see them being rewarded with some good results. I heard they were outstanding against Lincoln on Saturday.

"I don’t expect to face many of that team and we will make a lot of changes as well. To be honest I’d have been happy to have a free week to train and prepare for our next league match, but we will set out to win this round as well.

"We’ve had a good start as well, but our squad is quite small. We don’t have 28 players like Salford and Carlisle.

"When I came here last season the chairman told me he expected us to be relegated, a comment based on what he’d been watching all season.

"But we got the team organised and we ended up surviving quite comfortably. There were nine games to go when I got here and we were safe with five still remaining.

"We’ve since cleared the decks, kept the six players we felt could help us and brought a dozen in. I hope to add two more before the transfer window shuts.

"The chairman would be happy with a mid-table finish, but I believe we can do better than that.

"You have to remember the club has been fighting against relegation for the last few years and only survived once because Macclesfield had a big points deduction.

"It’s a different world at Posh, but I’m delighted they are going well and hope they get back to the Championship. It’s a great club with great owners and a top manager.”

Stevenage have won four of five unbeaten games in League Two and sit second in the table.

Among his summer recruits Evans picked up former Posh players Carl Piergianni, Michael Bostwick and Aaron Chapman. Goalkeeper Chapman looks certain to play tomorrow as he’s been kept on the substitutes’ bench in League Two games by on-loan Fulham goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond. Bostwick was also a substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Carlisle.

"Piergianni and Bostwick are warriors,” Evans said. “Bostwick came on loan last season and was immense on and off the field. He has a real affinity for the club. We made Piergianni skipper because of his leadership qualities.

"We want to win every game we play, but we obviously have a lot of respect for the players we will be facing tomorrow, no matter who Grant picks.”