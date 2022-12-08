Former England and Manchester City coaches take charge of Peterborough United Under 21s
Peterborough United Under 21s are under new management.
Former Posh player Ryan Semple will work alongside Danny Walker, initially until the end of the season. The pair took charge of Posh’s 4-1 Premier League Cup win over Aston Villa on Tuesday.
Semple has been working as youth development lead phase coach, while Walker is head of Academy coaching.
Semple has worked in age group football at England and Manchester City. Walker has also worked within the City Academy.
The vacancy arose because Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies left to manage Crawley Town in League Two.
"I would never stand in the way of two ambitious young men like Matthew and Simon,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said.
"And it helped knowing we have some fantastic youth coaches already at the clubwith good experience with Manchester City so we have given them a chance until the end of the season.”