Ryan Semple (right) with first-team assistant manager Cliff Byrne. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Former Posh player Ryan Semple will work alongside Danny Walker, initially until the end of the season. The pair took charge of Posh’s 4-1 Premier League Cup win over Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Semple has been working as youth development lead phase coach, while Walker is head of Academy coaching.

Semple has worked in age group football at England and Manchester City. Walker has also worked within the City Academy.

Danny Walker. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The vacancy arose because Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies left to manage Crawley Town in League Two.

"I would never stand in the way of two ambitious young men like Matthew and Simon,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said.

