The 38-year-old succeeds Stephen Clemence who was sacked at the end of last month after less than six months in charge.

Bonner guided Cambridge to promotion from League Two in 2021, but was sacked in November, 2023, not long after a chastening 5-0 derby day defeat at Peterborough United , with the club four points above the League One relegation zone. His Cambridge team

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

"He has the experience to get us where we want to go," managing director Joe Comper told the club website. "We were specifically looking for a leader with direct experience playing successfully in League Two. We were also looking for someone who had promoted a team out of the league and had the skills to build that sort of ambitious culture.”