Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson (left) is greeted by Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson before the game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The former Everton coach and Scottish international has lost his first two games as Forest Green boss. His team are now seven points adrift of safety ahead of a big game at fellow strugglers Morecambe next Saturday.

A penalty from Jonson Clarke-Harris and a Hector Kyprianou goal gave Posh a third straight the win following the return of Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager.

"It was never a 2-0 game,” Duncan Ferguson insisted. “One goal always looked likely to settle the game and they got it from a penalty. We lost the second goal late on because we opened ourseles up, but I was pleased with the overall performance.

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United battles with Corey O'Keeffe of Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We had a great shape about us. We defended really well, especially in the first-half when we restricted them to hardly any chances.

"We just lacked quality in the attacking third and after we fell behind we maybe started to panic a bit and hit too many long balls.

"We didn’t create much, but then nor did they. We also lacked aggression in some of the physical duels and we will have to put that right.

"It’s often fine margins in these games and it went their way today, but I’ve enjoyed working with these players and they’ve responded. They worked reallly hard in this game as they did in my first game.