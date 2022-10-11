A shot from Posh star Joe Ward is saved by Forest Green 'keeper Luke McGee. Photo: David Lowndes.

But he also felt his side were done no favours by referee Darren Handley in the 4-1 League One defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Forest Green started the game well, but were blown away by a four-goal burst 15 minutes either side of half-time as Nathan Thompson, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows all scored for Posh.

The win lifted Posh up three places to fourth, while Forest Green stayed in the relegation places in 21st.

"There was nothing between the sides in the first-half,” Burchnall said. “We started the better and had better chances to score before they got going and put us under pressure towards the end of the half.

"I felt the second goal was a foul by Clarke-Harris on Baily Cargill. He’s a beast of a forward, but he has hold of Baily before he meets the cross. The referee also missed a nasty foul on Kyle McAlister (by Clarke-Harris) and we didn’t even get a free kick even though he was forced off the pitch..

"But I was disappointed to see us fold in the second-half. We spoke about staying in the game at 2-1 for as long as we could as we could feel the crowd was ready to turn on them, but instead we conceded within 60 seconds of the re-start.

"It disappointed my players and to be fair they started to play well, but for me the goals were all avoidable. They have top players for the level including on the substitutes’ bench, but they didn’t carve us open very often.

