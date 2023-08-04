From the left, Posh co-owners Stewart Thompson, Darragh MacAnthony and Jason Neale in happier times. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A weekend article published in the Athletic claimed the investors in a fund used to buy 50% of Posh in 2018 have discussed placing the club into administration.

Earlier this year they were successful in placing the company that owns the Weston Homes Stadium into receivership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Posh insist they are legally secure against administration with MacAnthony insisting he was comfortable with the club’s position.

But Maguire commented on the situation on his ‘Price of Football’ podcast and spoke on an ‘unsettling situation for fans’ as well as Posh Bond holders.

Maguire said: “The question is being asked because there are owners who have arrived in the last few years, one of those appears to owe money to a Canadian investment fund, which has not been paid.

“The investment fund is unhappy and therefore the company it is connected to is unhappy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Darragh MacAnthony is saying there is nothing to worry about, which I think is a bit overly dismissive.

“There are clearly some disputes that are going through legal process, which is tying up money and you can never be too certain of the outcome.

“We’ve had reassuring voices and ultimately this is a private dispute and all the owners want what’s best for Peterborough United, but when it comes to money, all of a sudden, the people who have not been connected to the club for that long may actually find that given a choice between their love of money and their love of Peterborough United, I suspect they will probably opt for the former regardless of the implications for the club.

“I don’t think we are close to administration just yet, but it clearly is an unsettling position for the club and the fans.