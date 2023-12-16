Fleetwood Town vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to League One strugglers
Peterborough United travel to Highbury to face Fleetwood Town in League One action (December 16, 3pm).
Posh are set to come up against former star Jack Marriott but Kabongo Tshimanga will be unable to play against his current employers.
Fleetwood are a horrendous run of form that has seen them lose their last five games in all competitions by an aggregate score of 16-0. They currently sit 21st in the table.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Fleetwood vs Posh
Welcome!
All the form book suggests that Posh should win this one easily but we all know football.
Find out how Posh get on right here.