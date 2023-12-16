Peterborough United travel to Highbury to face Fleetwood Town in League One action (December 16, 3pm).

Posh are expected to come up against former player Jack Marriott. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are set to come up against former star Jack Marriott but Kabongo Tshimanga will be unable to play against his current employers.

Fleetwood are a horrendous run of form that has seen them lose their last five games in all competitions by an aggregate score of 16-0. They currently sit 21st in the table.