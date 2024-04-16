Fleetwood Town boss insists his team's performance at Peterborough United deserved a better result

Fleetwood Town manager Charlie Adam was left to ponder what might have been after his side’s 4-1 League One defeat at Peterborough United on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 16th Apr 2024, 23:45 BST
Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer saves a second-half Fleetwood penalty, Photo David Lowndes.Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer saves a second-half Fleetwood penalty, Photo David Lowndes.
Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer saves a second-half Fleetwood penalty, Photo David Lowndes.

The final scoreline had a lopsided look as Posh scored three times in the final stages, and after Fleetwood had seen two tame penalties saved by home ‘keeper Jed Steer.

The defeat all but relegated Adam’s team. They are six points from safety with just two matches to play, while Posh booked their play-off place and maintained a highly improbable mathematical chance of a top two finish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m gutted for the players and supporters," Adam insisted. “That performance did not deserve that result. To come here and show the character that we did, I’m really proud of the players, but we walk away extremely disappointed.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh against Fleetwood. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh against Fleetwood. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh against Fleetwood. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We didn't quite get our press right early on and we sorted that at half-time. We then caused them all sorts of problems in the second half.

"We felt there might be a bit of a hangover after Peterborough lost a big game on Saturday and were maybe still thinking about the trophy they won a couple of weeks ago.

“We had the perfect start, but when you get big moments in games you have to take them and we have missed two penalties. The two lads stepped up and were brave enough to take them, but unfortunately for us they missed them.

“The dressing room is quiet and flat. Of course it’s going to be as we’re in a position we don’t want to be in. We have to win two games and see where we are at the end of the season.”

Related topics:Charlie AdamFleetwood TownLeague OneFleetwoodPeterborough