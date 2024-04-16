Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer saves a second-half Fleetwood penalty, Photo David Lowndes.

The final scoreline had a lopsided look as Posh scored three times in the final stages, and after Fleetwood had seen two tame penalties saved by home ‘keeper Jed Steer.

The defeat all but relegated Adam’s team. They are six points from safety with just two matches to play, while Posh booked their play-off place and maintained a highly improbable mathematical chance of a top two finish.

“I’m gutted for the players and supporters," Adam insisted. “That performance did not deserve that result. To come here and show the character that we did, I’m really proud of the players, but we walk away extremely disappointed.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh against Fleetwood. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We didn't quite get our press right early on and we sorted that at half-time. We then caused them all sorts of problems in the second half.

"We felt there might be a bit of a hangover after Peterborough lost a big game on Saturday and were maybe still thinking about the trophy they won a couple of weeks ago.

“We had the perfect start, but when you get big moments in games you have to take them and we have missed two penalties. The two lads stepped up and were brave enough to take them, but unfortunately for us they missed them.