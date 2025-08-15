Fixing the fundamentals is a Peterborough United priority ahead of Wigan trip, plus some mixed injury news

Brad Ihionvien should be back for Posh at Wigan. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes fixing the fundamentals is a priority for a team who have lost their first three competitive fixtures of the season.

League One defeats to divisional big hitters Cardiff City and Luton Town were seen as disappointing yet understandable, but the performance in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Accrington Stanley was far more worrying. The League Two side were deserved 2-1 winners after scoring twice in the first 25 minutes.

A decision to overhaul the first-team squad has now been taken, but the existing squad will do battle in a League One fixture at Wigan Athletic on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Striker Brad Ihionvien has recovered from a knee problem that made him miss the trip to Accrington and is set to start at Wigan. Right-back Carl Johnston is also expected to return, but forward Declan Frith will miss tomorrow’s game.

New signing Matt Garbett won’t feature until the end of August as he gets up to match fitness, but recent recruit Klaidi Lolos should be involved.

“I had a very important meeting with the players on the Thursday morning after Accrington,” Ferguson said. “They are not stupid and they know they fell well below their standards. We have get the basics right first and foremost. We the fundamentals need to be better before anything else.

"As is often the case in football when you look back at a match you were not as bad or as good as it appeared. I was pleased with the reaction in the second-half at Accrington when we battered them.”

Wigan have started the League One season with a home win over Northampton Town and an away defeat at Leyton Orient. They beat Notts County in a home Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday after making several changes to their line-up.

"I’m looking forward to a game between two good footballing sides,” Ferguson added. “Wigan have good experience and good young players as well as a very good manager. Ryan Lowe was a very strong appointment by the club as he’s had success at this level.”

Ferguson also revealed the club have pencilled in a game late in September for left-back Rio Adebisi. Posh paid Crewe Alexandra £500k for the 24 year-old last summer, but he’s played just 14 minutes as a substitute since then because of knee ligament damage.