Kwame Poku is fouled to win an early Posh penalty. Photo: David Lowndes.

They’ve laboured against the best of League One – and Plymouth Argyle can certainly be called that - this season, but this 5-2 success against a team who had lost just four of 32 third tier games was a statement victory.

It might still be too little too late, but it was still a result and performance to savour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice, although there might be a debate with Jack Taylor about the second one, with Harrison Burrows, Taylor and Hector Kyprianou also on target.

And yet Ephron Mason-Clark pipped them all to the man-of-the-match award with a display full of dynamic running and superb skill. The former Barnet man made a major contribution to four of the goals.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson’s wrestle with a selection dilemma ended with him picking the same starting line-up so Kyprianou fought off the challenge of Oliver Norburn and Jeando Fuchs for the right to partner Taylor in midfield. Norburn was named among the substitutes alongside fellow thirtysomething Nathan Thompson.

The high-flying Pilgrims made a few changes, but for a big and gifted squad that wasn’t too big a deal. Ex-Posh loanee Bali Mumba was back after missing a big semi-final in midweek to add dash and verve to Plymouth’s play with the caveat of possible defensive ill discipline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both managers predicted a wide open contest and that’s exactly what happened with Posh storming into a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes with Plymouth replying 10 minutes before the break, and after the visitors had responded to the home side’s fine opening by making two midfield substitutions.

There was a chance at either end in the opening five minutes with Clarke-Harris failing to get a shot away after Kwame Poku sent him clear and Callum Wright shooting over after Posh midfielder Taylor had passed the ball to him.

Posh were finding great joy behind Mumba on the right side of the Plymouth defence and it led to the opening goal in the 15th minute.

Poku was about to attack Mason-Clark’s fine cross when Saxon Earley decided to shove him in the back for an obvious penalty. Clarke-Harris sent a goalkeeper, who had saved three penalties in a shoot out earlier in the week, the wrong way from the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was 2-0 five minutes later when a couple of Joe Ward crosses weren’t defended efficiently. Mason-Clark pounced on the second clearing header to volley against the post with the ball falling kindly for Kyprianou to stab home from close range.

Plymouth responded as you’d expect from promotion-chasers. Ward had to react well to clear a James Wilson cross from danger after Posh ‘keeper Will Norris had been caught out of position before visiting boss Steve Schumacher changed formations to 4-4-2 and sent Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz and Danny Mayor into action from the bench. Posh boss Darren Ferguson responded by switching Poku inside with Burrows moving out wide.

And Plymouth were immediately back in the game when Ronnie Edwards was pressured out of possession as he neared halfway, but Mumba’s cross should have been cut out by Nathanael Ogbeta rather than finished from close range by Earley.

Posh kept pressing and almost restored their two-goal lead when a Ward cross was allowed to travel to the far post to Mason-Clark, but his close range shot was well smothered by visiting ‘keeper Callum Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth were fired up for the resumption, but Posh were strong in defence where Josh Knight shone and always looked likely to cause issues to a cumbersome visiting defence.

In the 55th minute Burrows was given the freedom of London Road by a wide open backline and by Poku’s precision pass. His finish went under Callum Burton in the Plymouth goal for 3-1.

Plymouth hit back straight away and, after Sam Cosgrove had sidefooted against a post, Edwards gave away a corner rather needlessly and Macaulay Giilesphey stooped to make it 3-2 from the cross.

Plymouth were granted a free header from their next set-piece, but Will Norris was well positioned and any fears of a nervous finale were eased when Mason-Clark beat his man again and delivered a low cross that Taylor diverted towards goal with Clarke-Harris making sure the ball crossed the line on 66 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those worries disappeared completely when Mason-Clark set up Taylor for a 12 yard finish that Burton should have saved 11 minutes from time.

Clarke-Harris was then denied a hat-trick by a fine Burton save before he headed a corner wide.

Norris had made a couple of smart stops at 3-2, but was generally well protected. Substitute Jordan Houghton blazed badly over at 4-2, but given the standard of the opposition Posh were pretty resolute defensively.

It was a great day all-round. Ferguson’s original perfect team selection was backed up by excellent substitutions and the return of Norburn, but he will be the first to admit this was the day the players proved they are not only up for the challenge of a top six finish, they also have the ability to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Will Norris, Nathanael Ogbeta, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Joe Ward (sub Nathan Thompson, 58 mins), Jack Taylor, Hector Kyprianou, Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows (sub Dan Butler, 76 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Oliver Norburn, 76 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris (sub Kabongo Tshimanga, 86 mins).

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Frankie Kent, Ben Thompson.

Plymouth: Callum Burton, Bali Mumba, Macaulay Gillesphey (sub Joe Edwards, 65 mins), Nigel Lonwijk, Saxon Earley (sub Niall Ennis, 66 mins), Callum Wright (sub Danny Mayor, 33 mins), Matt Butcher (sub Fin Azaz 33 mins), James Wilson, Sam Cosgrove, Ryan Hardie, Jay Matete (sub Jordan Houghton, 71 mins).

Unused subs: Adam Parkes, James Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (pen, 15 mins & 66 mins), Kyprianou (20 mins), Burrows (55 mins), Taylor (79 mins).

Plymouth – Earley (36 mins), Gillesphey (59 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Kyprianou (foul).

Plymouth – Cosgrove (foul), Wilson (foul)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Scott Oldham 7.