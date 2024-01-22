Five goals for Tara as Peterborough United storm into the semi-finals with a 15-0 win
The club’s National League team, the holders of the cup, predictably proved too strong for Bugbrooke St Michael and eased to a 15-0 win.
And the under 23s joined them in the last four with a 2-1 success against Thrapston Town. Northampton Town, National Midlands Division One rivals of Posh, and Kettering Town are the other semi finalists.
Tara Kirk scored five for Posh with Emily Brett adding four more. Frankie Pim (2), Megan Lawlor (penalty), Rosie Axten, Renai Bennett and and own goal brought the goal total up to 15!
Ellie Curson scored both goals for Posh Under 23s.
Third-placed Posh host fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa at Bourne Town FC in a National League game on Sunday (2pm kick off).