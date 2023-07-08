Newboys Ryan De Havilland, Romoney Crichlow and Archie Collins will all take part at the Zeeco Stadium.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson will field two different Xis and formations for 45 minutes apiece which will include players at the club who are on the transfer list.

The only notable absentee will be centre back Ronnie Edwards who will make his return to action in a behind-closed-doors friendly against a Championship club on Tuesday by which time Posh will have started a week-long training camp at St George’s Park.

New Posh player Ryan De Havilland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson told the Posh website: “We will field two teams so that everyone will get 45 minutes and we will split both 45 minutes into two different formations. It is a case of getting minutes under their belt for the players. They have been fantastic in training since they came back and we are looking forward to the game.

“Ronnie won’t feature at Stamford, but he will play on Tuesday. Apart from that, everyone will be involved. We will take a couple of the younger ones in case of injuries and we will take a squad of 25 to St. George’s Park on Monday because a couple of the younger ones will be involved there too as it is a good experience for them.

“We have played Stamford a few times in pre-season and they always give us a good game. They look after us and I am sure there will be a few Posh fans there.

"The players are champing at the bit to get a proper game, but for me, the priority for me is that we come away with no injuries and that is the plan for the whole of pre-season. People can get fixated on results, but it is about fitness and understanding how we want to play.”

It is pay on the turnstiles at the Zeeco. Prices: Adults: £8, Concessions: £5, 12-18 years olds: £3, Under 12's: £1.

Squad numbers have not been allocated as yet and will be confirmed later in pre-season.