Lucas Bergstrom punches the ball clear against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 20-year-old Posh loanee has been rewarded for his early season form with a place in Markku Kanerva’s squad for two friendlies in early January.

Bergstrom has been capped at both Under-16 and Under-17 level for his country and spent the summer before joining Posh with the Under-21 side as they attempted to qualify for Euro 2023 but did not make an appearance.

Finland will face Sweden on January 9 in the Algarve before traveling home to Helsinki to face Estonia on January 12.

Bergstrom has been on standby for the senior side before but this marks his first official call-up. Usual number one, Bayer Leverkusen’s Lukáš Hrádecký, is not in the squad and all of the goalkeepers selected are uncapped, giving Bergstrom a realistic chance of making his senior international debut.

Fellow League One keeper, Viljami Sinisalo, on loan at Burton Albion from Aston Villa, is also in the squad.

Posh do not have a fixture scheduled in that time due to Burton’s involvement in the FA Cup and are not due in action, after New Year’s Day, until January 16 as they travel to Port Vale.

Bergstrom has spent the majority of the season as Posh’s number one- making 28 appearances in all competitions- but his form has suffered in recent weeks and illness has ruled him out of the last two matches.