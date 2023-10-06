News you can trust since 1948
First senior Cyprus call-up for Peterborough United midfielder

Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou could do battle with superstar striker Erling Haaland after receiving his first senior call-up to the Cyprus senior squad.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
The 22 year-old is in the Cyprus squad for European Championship qualifiers at home to Haaland’s Norway on Thursday, October 12 and in Georgia on Sunday, October 15.

Kyprianou, who has been one of the stars of the current Posh season, has previously represented Cyprus at under 19 and under 21 level. He will join up with the squad after Peterborough United’s home League One match with Lincoln City on Saturday.

Posh central defenders Ronnie Edwards are also away with England Under 20s, but none of the three will miss any club matches as a scheduled fixture at Wigan on Saturday, October 14 has been postponed.

