The 22 year-old is in the Cyprus squad for European Championship qualifiers at home to Haaland’s Norway on Thursday, October 12 and in Georgia on Sunday, October 15.

Kyprianou, who has been one of the stars of the current Posh season, has previously represented Cyprus at under 19 and under 21 level. He will join up with the squad after Peterborough United’s home League One match with Lincoln City on Saturday.

