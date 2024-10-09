Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The FA Cup First Round Proper draw will take place at Bradford City FC on Monday (October 14).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The draw will be broadcast on BBC Two from 7pm that evening.

Peterborough Sports FC hope to join Posh in that draw as they face a final qualifying round match at National League North rivals Rushall Olympic this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48 EFL clubs from League One and League Two will enter the competition at this stage. They will be joined by the 32 surviving non-league teams.

Posh have been allocated ball number 35 and if Sports are still in the competition they will be ball number 49.