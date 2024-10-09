First round FA Cup draw on Monday and there could be two Peterborough teams in the hat
The FA Cup First Round Proper draw will take place at Bradford City FC on Monday (October 14).
The draw will be broadcast on BBC Two from 7pm that evening.
Peterborough Sports FC hope to join Posh in that draw as they face a final qualifying round match at National League North rivals Rushall Olympic this Saturday.
The 48 EFL clubs from League One and League Two will enter the competition at this stage. They will be joined by the 32 surviving non-league teams.
Posh have been allocated ball number 35 and if Sports are still in the competition they will be ball number 49.