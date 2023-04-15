First hat-trick for five and a half years softened up the next Peterborough United opponents, Eisa double isn't enough, ex-Posh men could soon be celebrating promotion from League Two
Former Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott has softened Accrington Stanley up for his old club.
Marriott claimed his first hat-trick for five and a half years on Saturday as Fleetwood Town won 5-2 at Accrington Stanley. Posh play at Stanley on Tuesday (April 18).
Marriott’s last hat-trick arrived in a 4-1 win for Posh at Bristol Rovers in August, 2017.
Also in League One another ex-Posh man Mo Eisa scored twice for MK Dons against Cheltenham at stadium:mk. But it wasn’t a winning contribution as MK drew 2-2 after conceding a 97th minute equaliser to Alfie May to leave themselves in relegation trouble and looking nervously over their shoulders.
Port Vale also can’t count themselves as safe after a 3-2 defeat at Lincoln City. There were three red cards in this game, two of them to Vale, and one to their former Posh youth team player Tom Conlon.
One-time Posh player Kieran Sadlier scored as League Two leaders Leyton Orient won 2-0 at Sutton United. The O’s could seal promotion at Gillingham on Tuesday. On-loan Posh player David Ajiboye played 90 minutes for Sutton.
Old Posh manager Steve Evans has steered his Stevenage side back into third place with a 2-1 home win over AFC Wimbledon.