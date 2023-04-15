News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
6 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
7 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
8 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
9 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

First hat-trick for five and a half years softened up the next Peterborough United opponents, Eisa double isn't enough, ex-Posh men could soon be celebrating promotion from League Two

Former Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott has softened Accrington Stanley up for his old club.

By Alan Swann
Published 15th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST- 1 min read
Jack Marriott scored a hat-trick for Fleetwood at Accrington Stanley.Jack Marriott scored a hat-trick for Fleetwood at Accrington Stanley.
Jack Marriott scored a hat-trick for Fleetwood at Accrington Stanley.

Marriott claimed his first hat-trick for five and a half years on Saturday as Fleetwood Town won 5-2 at Accrington Stanley. Posh play at Stanley on Tuesday (April 18).

Marriott’s last hat-trick arrived in a 4-1 win for Posh at Bristol Rovers in August, 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also in League One another ex-Posh man Mo Eisa scored twice for MK Dons against Cheltenham at stadium:mk. But it wasn’t a winning contribution as MK drew 2-2 after conceding a 97th minute equaliser to Alfie May to leave themselves in relegation trouble and looking nervously over their shoulders.

Port Vale also can’t count themselves as safe after a 3-2 defeat at Lincoln City. There were three red cards in this game, two of them to Vale, and one to their former Posh youth team player Tom Conlon.

Most Popular

One-time Posh player Kieran Sadlier scored as League Two leaders Leyton Orient won 2-0 at Sutton United. The O’s could seal promotion at Gillingham on Tuesday. On-loan Posh player David Ajiboye played 90 minutes for Sutton.

Old Posh manager Steve Evans has steered his Stevenage side back into third place with a 2-1 home win over AFC Wimbledon.

Related topics:League TwoPort ValeSteve Evans