Jack Marriott scored a hat-trick for Fleetwood at Accrington Stanley.

Marriott claimed his first hat-trick for five and a half years on Saturday as Fleetwood Town won 5-2 at Accrington Stanley. Posh play at Stanley on Tuesday (April 18).

Marriott’s last hat-trick arrived in a 4-1 win for Posh at Bristol Rovers in August, 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in League One another ex-Posh man Mo Eisa scored twice for MK Dons against Cheltenham at stadium:mk. But it wasn’t a winning contribution as MK drew 2-2 after conceding a 97th minute equaliser to Alfie May to leave themselves in relegation trouble and looking nervously over their shoulders.

Port Vale also can’t count themselves as safe after a 3-2 defeat at Lincoln City. There were three red cards in this game, two of them to Vale, and one to their former Posh youth team player Tom Conlon.

One-time Posh player Kieran Sadlier scored as League Two leaders Leyton Orient won 2-0 at Sutton United. The O’s could seal promotion at Gillingham on Tuesday. On-loan Posh player David Ajiboye played 90 minutes for Sutton.