Ryan Bennett in action for Cambridge. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Bennett scored the final goal in a 4-0 League One win for Cambridge United at rock-bottom Carlisle on Saturday. His previous goal had arrived in a Wolves win at Irish side Crusaders in the Europa Cup in August 2019.

Posh travel to Cambridge next Saturday, Before then the ‘U’s’ host third-placed Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

There was also a first goal for a new club for ex-Posh striker Joe Taylor who delivered a neat finish as in-form Lincoln City beat Exeter City 1-0 at Sincil Bank.

George Moncur’s penalty gave another in-form team, Orient, the lead at home to Burton Albion, but the visitors hit back to win 2-1 at Brisbane Road and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing claimed his 13th assist of an outstanding season as second-placed Derby County scored a 90th minute winner at home to Stevenage. It was no way for Stevenage boss to celebrate an extended contract.

Sammie Szmodics claimed his 18th goal of the Championship season in Blackburn’s Lancashire derby at Preston North End, but Rovers threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2. Szmodics is the top scorer in the division.