First England Under 21 call-up for former Peterborough United star

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:51 BST
Ronne Edwards in action for England Under 20s. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
Ronne Edwards in action for England Under 20s. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards has earned his first call-up to the England Under 21 squad.

Edwards has joined the squad for their upcoming fixtures in France on Friday and against Portugal at West Bromwich Albion FC on Monday (March 24). The Southampton defender, who is currently on loan at Championship QPR, has made over 20 appearances for England U19s and the Elite League (UNder 20) squad. Lee Carsley’s U21 squad are preparing for this summer’s Euros in Slovakia. Edwards won the U19 European Championship with England in 2022 and captained the under 20 team five times between 2023 and 2024 when a Posh player.

Edwards moved to Southampton from Posh for a reported £4 million in the summer. He made just two appearances for the Saints before joining QPR on loan. He has impressed at Loftus Road scoring once in 14 games.

Related topics:Ronnie EdwardsEnglandSouthamptonFrance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice