Former Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards has earned his first call-up to the England Under 21 squad.

Edwards has joined the squad for their upcoming fixtures in France on Friday and against Portugal at West Bromwich Albion FC on Monday (March 24). The Southampton defender, who is currently on loan at Championship QPR, has made over 20 appearances for England U19s and the Elite League (UNder 20) squad. Lee Carsley’s U21 squad are preparing for this summer’s Euros in Slovakia. Edwards won the U19 European Championship with England in 2022 and captained the under 20 team five times between 2023 and 2024 when a Posh player.