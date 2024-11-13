James Dornelly. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United ​teenager James Dornelly has won his first England call-up.

​The 19 year-old was originally placed on standby for England’s Elite League Under 20 squad for fixtures against Germany at Chesterfield FC on Friday (7 pm kick off) and in Pulawy, Poland next Tuesday (November 19), but was called up yesterday.

Posh Academy graduate Dornelly is currently enjoying a breakout season.

He’s started seven League One games and scored his first Posh goal in a 3-3 draw with Rotherham United last month.

Former Posh star Ronnie Edwards skippered the England Elite team last season.

On-loan Posh right-back Sam Curtis turned down the chance of playing in two friendlies for Ireland Under 21s against Sweden in Marbella, Spain in favour of training with his club.

It’s also understood Posh midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady has been watched by England age group representatives.

O’Brien-Brady (20) has made 12 League One appearances for Posh this season, scoring one goal in the 2-1 win over Stevenage at London Road.

The former Huddersfield player has also attracted attention from the Jamaican senior team, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast this week.