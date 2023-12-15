Peterborough United Under 21s defeated Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in the Professional Development League on Friday afternoon at the idverde training ground.

Jeando Fuchs has now completed 90 minutes in his return from injury. Photo: Joe Dent.

Summer signing from AFC Wimbledon David Kawa scored the only goal of the game with 15 minutes to play.

The match was also notable as Jeando Fuchs was able to complete his first 90 minutes since his return from serious injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fuchs’ last run out came for Posh last Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy victory over Arsenal U21, where he played 75 minutes.

He was joined in the line-up by first team hopefuls Jacob Wakeling and Emmanuel Fernandez.

In a low-key first half, James Dornelly came the closest for Posh with a header at the back post from a Kai Corbett’s free kick that Wednesday had to scramble away.

Donay O’Brien-Brady also sent a shot just wide after cutting in from the left just after the half hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an hour gone, Posh made their first change bringing on Kawa in place of Gabe Overton.

It was then Kawa who made the breakthrough with a drilled effort into the bottom corner after 75 minutes.

Fernandez forced the visiting keeper into a good save minutes later but it took some slight good fortune for Posh to get over the line.

With three added minutes played at the end of the 90, Posh were left off the hook when Gui Siguiera headed wide of the target when in space just three yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win moved Posh up to seventh in the 11-team table but Posh have played as many as five games more than teams around them.

They are in action again on Monday at 1pm with a trip to ninth-placed Wigan, who have played just ten games compared to Posh’s 15.