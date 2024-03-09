Posh boss Darren Ferguson and Burton Albion manager Martin Paterson (crouching) during the game at the Pirellis Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Goals from Ricky-Jade Jones, Josh Knight and substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris moved Posh up a place to fourth. They have also edged a point nearer the automatic promotion places. Darren Ferguson’s men are now four points behind second-placed Derby County with a game in hand.

Posh left it late to secure a fourth straight League One win as it was 1-1 going into the 88th minute.

Paterson told the Burton Albion FC website: “In terms of effort I can’t really ask more of them. Tactically we knew we would have to give up the ball in moments as they are a possession-heavy team. They are a good team who are high up in the table.

Josh Knight scores for Posh at Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“We can be proud of the effort, but also they had 14 shots and we had 12 so in the cold light of day you can see they stuck the ball in the back of the net and we didn’t. We had chances, but didn’t score the goals that were required.

“Defensively I thought we were OK but we switched off for two moments and we were behind and the difference between the two teams was that they punished us.

“It became messy and they had opportunities because the game was so open, but we got the equaliser and I tried to solidify again as they were breaking on us. They are dangerous when you open the space as they have an abundance of talent on the pitch and off the bench,

“But we got back in the match at 1-1 and it was then about what we could do to win the game. but it was Peterborough who ended up punishing us. It’s a sickener, but we have to take it on the chin.

“I think everyone had us down for a defeat today, but you look at it and we should have got something from the game.”