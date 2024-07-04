Find out more about Peterborough's new defensive addition- Rio Adebisi
Have Posh found their replacement for Harrison Burrows? They certainly think so.
While ownership issues seem to be holding up the impending move to Sheffield United for the Posh captain remains at the club but we know there is next to know chance he will be once the season kicks off next month.
Therefore, Posh have set their sights on the future and secured the capture of one of League Two’s most exciting defenders last season.
Left-back/ left-sided defender Rio Adebisi starting in all 49 possible league games as Crewe went all the way to the Play-Off final before being beaten by an excellent Crawley side on the day.
He only failed to play 90 minutes four times in League Two last season and even then, the earliest he left the field was in the 67th minute with his team leading 2-0.
The 23-year-old helped his side to keep 14 clean sheets but also caught the eye with his attacking ability by providing seven assists for his teammates and scoring four times himself. He scored in draws against Mansfield, Swindon and Wimbledon as well as a 1-0 over Crawley in the regular season.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “We identified Rio early because we feel he has the attributes that we look for in a player in his position.
"He can play left-back or left-wing back and is an attack-minded full-back.
"He obviously had a really good season last season with Crewe and although he is still young in age, he has played a lot of senior games."
Adebisi is a player that has been on the rise for a while, he signed a professional contract with Crewe at the age of 18, having joined the club as a 12-year-old and he became a regular starter in the 2021-22 campaign.
His early career was hampered by a couple of lengthy foot injuries but he certainly appears to be over those injury issues now. In total, he appeared 136 times for Crewe and popped up with seven goals.
Another pleasing factor for Posh fans may well be Adebisi’s temperament.
Cheshire Live published a glowing review of his character just after he has made his senior debut as an 18-year-old in 2019 against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
Despite the 6-1 defeat, Adebisi’s performance was described as “thoroughly impressive” before the piece went on to add: “It was refreshing to hear a young man speak so confidently and purposefully, without a hint of the artificial humility that Englishmen in particular are prone to use as a form of defence mechanism against potential shortcomings in the future.”
Adebisi added: “I thought I did well against a great standard, but I played well, performed on the night.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity and buzzing that I've finally been able to make my debut.
"It makes me want more, I want more from myself so I can get to the top."
