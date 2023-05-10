Fergie's Peterborough United future still to be discussed, big match referees and Sky TV coverage details
Darren Ferguson’s immediate future as Peterborough United boss has yet to be settled.
Posh making the League One play-offs means expected discussions about next season and beyond between Ferguson and chairman Darragh MacAnthony have yet to take place.
It’s thought neither party wants the distraction of managerial news while Posh still have a chance of promotion to the Championship
The play-off final is set for May 29.
When Ferguson returned to Posh for a fourth spell as manager in January he insisted it was a temporary arrangement.
REFEREES
Anthony Backhouse will referee the first leg of the League One play-offs semi-final between Posh and Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday. He was in charge when Wednesday beat Posh 1-0 at Hillsborough in March.
Championship referee David Webb has the whistle for the second leg.
TV COVERAGE
Sky Sports are covering Friday’s game with their programme starting 30 minutes before kick-off at 7.30pm.
Gary Weaver is the match commentator with Don Goodman assisting.
Jobi McAnuff will be in the studio alongside Plymouth Argyle manager Steve Scumacher and host Michelle Owen.