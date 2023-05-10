Posh boss Darren Ferguson (right) with Barnsley manager Michael Duff last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Posh making the League One play-offs means expected discussions about next season and beyond between Ferguson and chairman Darragh MacAnthony have yet to take place.

It’s thought neither party wants the distraction of managerial news while Posh still have a chance of promotion to the Championship

The play-off final is set for May 29.

When Ferguson returned to Posh for a fourth spell as manager in January he insisted it was a temporary arrangement.

REFEREES

Anthony Backhouse will referee the first leg of the League One play-offs semi-final between Posh and Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday. He was in charge when Wednesday beat Posh 1-0 at Hillsborough in March.

Championship referee David Webb has the whistle for the second leg.

TV COVERAGE

Sky Sports are covering Friday’s game with their programme starting 30 minutes before kick-off at 7.30pm.

Gary Weaver is the match commentator with Don Goodman assisting.

