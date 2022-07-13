Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Orient in Portugal. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Clarke-Harris played just 30 minutes of Tuesday’s friendly at Deeping Rangers, but notched twice in a flattering 4-0 win.

His first was typical of a powerful striker who looked in great physical shape as he peeled off a defender and converted a precise cross from Harrison Burrows.

"That cross is a carbon copy of what I need,” Clarke-Harris told the Posh + service. “The lads know where I will be in the penalty area and an early cross gives me the best chance to score.

"We have a lot of quality in the squad. You saw that with Kwame Poku’s goal. He has silky skills and he can go either way onto either foot and be dangerous.

"It has all been about minutes so far this season and getting our fitness, distances and sprint numbers up. Portugal was very hot and very tough, but we all came through it unscathed which was really important.

"I feel great. I was looking forward to pre-season this time around as I didn’t really get one last season. There’s another game tonight when we all get some more vital minutes in the tank. I’m in a right good shape and raring to go.”

Clarke-Harris was recently linked with a move to Championship side Watford, but Posh director of football Barry Fry is dismissive of the story.

"The only contact I've had with Watford was a couple of phone calls asking me to fix up a friendly between our clubs,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph. “Why they were so keen on a friendly with us is anyone’s guess, but the dates they offered didn’t fit in with our manager’s plans.

“At no time was any player mentioned so I have no idea where the transfer story came from. It certainly wasn’t from me!”