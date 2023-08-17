​That’s not arrogance or complacency from the 29 year-old - the oldest man in the Posh squad by four years – but a comment on the self-belief coursing through the veins of a team with a 100 per cent winning record this season.

Double golden boot winner Clarke-Harris bagged his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Barnsley and the transfer-listed star is loving the experience of helping such a young and gifted squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a pleasure watching such a young side step up so impressively,” Clarke-Harris said.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates his goal at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“There are some players in our side who will go on to have great careers.

"I had missed a few chances this season so I was relieved to get off the mark at Barnsley, but if I can help by occupying a couple of players so the better footballers like Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark can get on the ball then I’m happy.

"The result at Barnsley should ruffle a few feathers around League One and we deserved to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It took falling behind to really get us going. We’d played okay before that, but we didn’t play quickly enough.

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal at Barnsley with substitute Josh Knight. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"That changed when they scored and we played very well.

"We are full of self confidence and we will go to Northampton fully expecting to win. If we continue to dominate the ball as we have been doing there’s no reason why we shouldn’t get three points.£

Posh boss Darren Ferguson remains wary of Saturday’s game. He insists no-one at London Road is getting carried away with a fast start.

"It’s a good start, but that’s all it is,” Ferguson stated. “We are not getting carried away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had a tough start to the season and it’s another tough game on Saturday.”

**Clarke-Harris is on the shortlist for the PFA Players’ Player-of-the-Year prize for the 2022-23 League One season.

The Posh forward is up against Barry Bannon (Sheffield Wednesday), Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers), Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle), David McGoldrick (Derby County) and Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).