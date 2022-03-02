FANS GALLERY: Peterborough United fans enjoyed their night as Posh ran Manchester City close in the FA Cup

City progressed to the quarter finals but Posh fans were left with the sense that their side had done them proud and they even had chances to lead the match before Riyad Mahrez scored the opener on the hour mark.

Among those the contact the Peterborough Telegraph on Twitter was @buckrodgersposh. He said: “Had a feeling we were going to give City a game and we certainly did. Watching City live was a breathtaking experience. You don’t realise how much quicker and skilful they are live compared to on TV. An outstanding 90 minutes entertainment.”

@emmacatherine93 added: “Spirited performance against a quality Manchester City team. Did well to concede only two goals and could’ve scored a couple of our own. MOM to Benda, but the whole team deserve credit. They battled hard!”

1. One City fan ran onto the pitch but seemed to be rewarded with a special souvenier. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Posh fans at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (March 1).

3. Posh fans at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (March 1).

4. Posh fans at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (March 1).