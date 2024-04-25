Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Midfielder Jeando Fuchs was ruled out for the season after picking up a knee injury following a nasty tackle in the League One derby win at Cambridge United at the end of February. That’s the only League One game Fuchs has started this season. He suffered a serious thigh injury in August.

But the 26 year-old is working hard to get back before his probable summer departure from London Road. He’s out of contract at the end of this season and is thought to be one of the highest earners at Posh.

Winger Kwame Poku has been ruled out Saturday’s final League One game at home to Bolton Wanderers, but is expected to be back for the first leg of the play-off semi-final on Saturday.

On-loan winger Michael Olakigbe has a chance of facing Bolton when Posh are expected to restore most of their first-choice players to the starting line-up after fielding a much-changed team in Tuesday’s defeat at Cheltenham.

“Jeando is doing really well,” Ferguson said. “He’s back training on the grass now so he’s not far away. If we get to the play-off final there is a good chance he will be available. We’ve missed him at times this season. He would have been ideal in some of the more recent games. We can try something different when he’s about as he is different to the other midfielders. He’s really worked hard to get back. He’s a diamond of a bloke.

"Kwame is also looking good. He won’t be available on Saturday, but he will be fit for the first play-off game, and Michael is back with us after receiving treatment at Brentford. He could be involved on Saturday.

"We will freshen the team up again on Saturday. Seven players didn’t even travel to Cheltenham so they’ve had the good rest they needed. The idea was to freshen them up and judging by training today it’s worked as they were looking good.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We won’t take any chances though. One or two won’t be involved because of fatigue or muscle concerns.”

The first leg of the first play-off match between the teams that finish sixth and third will now take place on Saturday, May 4 (3.30pm kick off). This match was originally scheduled for Friday night.