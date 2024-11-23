Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United suffered a first home defeat since August as familiar failings returned to haunt them against Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Royals won 2-1 – their first Football League success at this venue for over 20 years – thanks to two goals in the opening 24 minutes from Harvey Knibbs. It’s fair to say the former Cambridge United forward didn’t have to work too hard to score them.

Posh actually played some fabulous football in the first-half, but couldn’t find an accurate final ball or a finish. They weren’t so good after the break when Reading often looked the sharper side, but Posh still missed chances before Emmanuel Fernandez slammed the ball home from an acute angle in the 95th minute.

It was too little too late as the momentum gathered by battering a bad side was lost against a much better one. Reading’s away form has restricted their progress this season, but they defended with spirit here and looked very good, and tactically aware, on the ball to expose the obvious weaknesses in this Posh team.

Action from Posh v Reading. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh stuck with the starting line-up that demolished Cambridge United last time out. On-loan right back Sam Curtis returned from suspension to sit on the substitutes’ bench in place of Harley Mills.

Reading restored Sam Smith to their team after a lengthy injury absence. He was probably keen to pay in this fixture having scored in his last two outings against Posh.

Posh started the game superbly, forcing a couple of corners, after finding attacking space. In fact they maintained that level going forward for the entire first-half and yet remarkably ended it 2-0 down.

A quickly taken free kick on nine minutes found Sam Smith looking suspiciously offside beyond the Posh back four. Smith’s shot was blocked by the face of Bilokapic, but Knibbs was on hand to convert the rebound. And on 24 minutes a simple through ball from Charlie Savage found Knibbs running clear and he slipped the ball past Bilokapic for 2-0.

Posh stuck to their passing principles and pieced together some terrific moves through an attempted press, but they couldn’t finish them off. Joel Randall was teed up by Ricky-Jade Jones, but his shot was deflected into Reading ‘keeper’ Joel Pereira’s hands. Fernandez sonehow headed a wicked Jack Sparkes delivery from a corner over the bar from close range.

A superb passing move involving half a dozen players ended with Collins finding Jones clear in the penalty area, but he curled wide. A Collins cross was then parried by Pereira who recovered to make a point-blank save as Jones followed up.

Both sides were handed free kicks on the edge of the opposition area and both were blocked by defensive walls. Ryan de Havilland took the Posh set-piece with the half-time whistle blown immediately afterwards.

Posh probably took that interval thinking they could get something from the game as long as they didn’t concede again, a big if on the evidence of the first 45 minutes.

But no. Reading started the second half on the front foot and pretty much controlled proceedings until Posh changed shape to 4-4-2 for the final quarter of an hour.

Kwame Poku missed a sitter from a Jones cutback and then saw a shot deflected wide after streaking clear of the Reading defence. By the time Fernandez had been sent forward as an emergency striker to pull a goal back with a terrific finish five of the eight added minutes had been played.

But Posh levels going forward dipped considerably in the second period. Savage hit the top of the crossbar in the first minute for Reading and Poku of all people made a terrific defensive block to thwart Lewis Wing.

Smith sent a free header straight at Bilokapic as Posh struggled to get anything going, but they dug in and kept trying before retiring to the dressing room, possibly to lament how easy it remains for the opposition to score against them.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Jack Sparkes (sub Cian Hayes, 85 mins), Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Dornelly (sub Sam Curtis, 60 mins), Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland (sub Abraham Odoh, 75 mins), Malik Mothersille (sub Chris Conn-Clarke, 85 mins), Joel Randall, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, George Nevett, Donay O’Brien-Brady.

Reading: Joel Pereira, Abraham Jeriel Richard Dorsett, Ben Elliott, Amadou Mbungue (sub Abraham Kanu, 66 mins), Michael Craig, Tyler Bindon, Charlie Savage, Chem Campbell, Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs, Sam Smith (sub Jayden Wareham, 76 mins)..

Subs: David Button, Mamadi Camara, Andre Garcia, Adrian Akande, Ashqar Ahmed,

Goals: Posh – Fernandez (90 + 5 mins).

Reading – Knibbs (9 mins & 23 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Fernandez (foul), Ferguson (manager, went on the pitch).

Reading – Bindon (foul), Mbengue (foul), Selles (manager, dissent).

Referee: Scott Simpson 6

Attendance: (To follow).