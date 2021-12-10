Face coverings required for fans at Peterborough United matches
Face coverings will be required at Peterborough United matches from this Saturday (December 11).
Supporters over the age of 11 will be required to wear masks in inside areas of the stadium, including the club shop, concourses and hospitality suites.
It does not apply to outside areas and fans will not need to wear them when in their seats.
A club statement said: “Supporters over the age of 11 attending Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Millwall will be required to wear face coverings while in an indoor setting at the Weston Homes Stadium.
“The Government introduced new rules as part of its move to Plan B this week, with fans now required to wear masks while inside concourses and indoor hospitality areas, as well as the Posh Club Shop.
“The club will update supporters further when it comes to the plan moving forward around Vaccine Passports ahead of our next home fixture against Reading on Boxing Day. Those rules are not enforced for this weekend.”