Face coverings required for fans at Peterborough United matches

Posh fans back at the Weston Homes Stadium for the first time since lockdown in December.

Supporters over the age of 11 will be required to wear masks in inside areas of the stadium, including the club shop, concourses and hospitality suites.

It does not apply to outside areas and fans will not need to wear them when in their seats.

A club statement said: “Supporters over the age of 11 attending Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Millwall will be required to wear face coverings while in an indoor setting at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“The Government introduced new rules as part of its move to Plan B this week, with fans now required to wear masks while inside concourses and indoor hospitality areas, as well as the Posh Club Shop.