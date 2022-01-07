FA CUP SPOTLIGHT: ‘Two fourth round appearances in 17 years, an opposition player Fergie signed twice, it’s Bristol Rovers 3, Posh 0 in FA Cup meetings’

Posh score at Aston Villa in a third round FA Cup tie in January, 2018.

But Posh have never beaten Rovers in an FA Cup tie....

POSH IN THE THIRD ROUND

Posh have only reached the fourth round of the FA Cup twice in the last 17 seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Coutts in action for Posh in 2009.

Most recently Posh of League One delivered a superb third round display to come from behind and win 3-1 against an understrength Aston Villa side at Villa Park in January, 2018. Jack Marriott (2) and Ryan Tafazolli scored for Posh against a Villa side who went on to win promotion to the Premier League.

Posh were then thumped 5-1 at London Road by Premier League Leicester City side in the fourth round. Posh conceded three times in the first 30 minutes before Andrew Hughes replied in the second-half.

Previously Posh had made the fourth round in the 2007-08 season after wins over Wrexham, Staines and Colchester, but they found Championship side West Bromwich Albion too strong and the Baggies ran out 3-0 winners at London Road.

Posh defender Craig Morgan was sent off early in the second-half.

Posh reached the fourth round two years in succession between 1995 and 1997 before losing to Huddersfield and Wrexham respectively.

ROVERS FORM AND DANGERMENJoey Barton’s Bristol Rovers haven’t played competitively for a month. They were last in action on December 11 when they beat Rochdale 4-2 at home.

Rovers called off their League Two game at Leyton Orient on New Year’s Day after setting off for London on the morning of the game. Late positive Covid tests caused the bust to turn around.

Rovers have found life hard in the bottom division. They are 18th with seven wins in 21 games. They have won twice away at Harrogate and Walsall.

Former Posh midfielder Paul Coutts (33) followed manager Barton from Fleetwood to Bristol in the summer.

Current Posh boss Darren Ferguson signed Coutts for Posh from Highland League side Cove Rangers in July 208 and he played 60 times (without scoring) in League One and the Championship before following Ferguson to Preston North End.

Coutts was sent off on his Rovers debut at Mansfield this season.

Veteran forward Brett Pitman is Rovers join top scorer with Sam Nicholson. They have four goals in League Two apiece.

IT’S BRISTOL ROVERS 3, POSH 0 IN FA CUP TIES

Posh have met Bristol Rovers three times in the FA Cup and lost them all, most recently away from home in a first round tie in November, 1969 when Bobby Downes grabbed the consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat.

Posh were in Division Four with Rovers one division higher.

Non league Posh were also beaten by Football League side Rovers in the FA Cup in 1952 (0-1 at home) and in 1938 (1-4, away).

Posh do have a strong record against Rovers at London Road in Football League matches. Posh have won nine and lost just two of 19 meetings.

It was 0-0 last season though between a Posh side heading for promotion and a Rovers side destined for the drop. Rovers former Posh ‘keeper Joe Day was superb.

Rovers last won at Posh in a League Two game in February, 2006 when goals from Junior Agogo, who was later sent off, and Richard Walker made a late reply from Dean Holden irrelevant.