Peterborough United will play Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at Goodison Park on Thursday, January 9 (7.45pm kick off).

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Posh are known to be unhappy with the decision because of the impact on supporters. It’s understood the club complained about the timing, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears at the FA. There will no trains for the return journey, while work and school commitments will also affect the attendance which will then impact on the revenue Posh will make from the tie.