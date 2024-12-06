FA Cup shocker as Peterborough United have been forced to play Everton in an FA Cup tie on a Thursday night

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Dec 2024, 17:29 BST
Goodison Park. Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images.placeholder image
Peterborough United will play Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at Goodison Park on Thursday, January 9 (7.45pm kick off).

Posh are known to be unhappy with the decision because of the impact on supporters. It’s understood the club complained about the timing, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears at the FA. There will no trains for the return journey, while work and school commitments will also affect the attendance which will then impact on the revenue Posh will make from the tie.

The match has been switched so it can be shown live on the BBC’s IPlayer service. Ticket details will be announced in due course.

Posh are to release a statement relating to this story shortly.

