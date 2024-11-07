FA Cup second round date and ticket prices confirmed by Peterborough United, live TV picks and League One fixture moved
The tie has been confirmed as a 3pm kick off on Saturday, November 30. Season ticket holders seats will be held until 5pm on Friday, November 22. There is a further discount on prices for tickets purchased in advance and for season ticket holders.
Posh v County Ticket prices:
Season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £15; Seniors 65+/U24s: £12; U18s: £8; U14s: £5
Non Season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £18; Seniors 65+/U24s: £15; U18s: £10; U14s: £6
Match Day: Adults: £20, Seniors 65+/U24s: £17, U18s: £12; U14s: £8 Alan Boswell Executive Suite (existing season ticket holders): Adults: £30, Seniors 65+/U24s: £25. Includes half-time refreshments, programme, padded seating and access to bar.
FIXTURE CHANGE Posh have moved their League One fixture with Burton Albion back a day from Tuesday, December 3 to Wednesday, December 4 because ‘The Brewers’ will play their second round FA Cup tie at home to National League Tamworth on Sunday, December 1.
FA Cup TV Dates
Friday, November 29: Gainsborough Trinity v Harrogate Town
Saturday, November 30: Wealdstone v Wycombe Wanderers, AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham & Redbridge.
Sunday, Dec 1: Kettering Town v Doncaster Rovers, Solihull Moors v Bromley.