The FA Cup Trophy. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Posh have reduced matchday admission prices for the FA Cup second round tie with League Two promotion chasers Notts County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tie has been confirmed as a 3pm kick off on Saturday, November 30. Season ticket holders seats will be held until 5pm on Friday, November 22. There is a further discount on prices for tickets purchased in advance and for season ticket holders.

Posh v County Ticket prices:

Season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £15; Seniors 65+/U24s: £12; U18s: £8; U14s: £5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non Season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £18; Seniors 65+/U24s: £15; U18s: £10; U14s: £6

Match Day: Adults: £20, Seniors 65+/U24s: £17, U18s: £12; U14s: £8 Alan Boswell Executive Suite (existing season ticket holders): Adults: £30, Seniors 65+/U24s: £25. Includes half-time refreshments, programme, padded seating and access to bar.

FIXTURE CHANGE Posh have moved their League One fixture with Burton Albion back a day from Tuesday, December 3 to Wednesday, December 4 because ‘The Brewers’ will play their second round FA Cup tie at home to National League Tamworth on Sunday, December 1.

FA Cup TV Dates

Friday, November 29: Gainsborough Trinity v Harrogate Town

Saturday, November 30: Wealdstone v Wycombe Wanderers, AFC Wimbledon v Dagenham & Redbridge.

Sunday, Dec 1: Kettering Town v Doncaster Rovers, Solihull Moors v Bromley.