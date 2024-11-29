FA Cup Preview: Notts County's large away following, past meetings, dangerman, card-happy referee
That number could grow further as tickets are available on matchday. County fans will be housed in the GH Display Stand behind the goal.
PAST CUP TIES
Posh have previously been drawn against Notts County three times in the FA Cup and they won on each occasion, most famously in a fourth round tie at Meadow Lane in the 1980-81 season. Fourth Division Posh won that game, against a team who would go on to win Division Two, 1-0 thanks to a second-half Robbie Cooke goal. Posh lost at home to top-flight Manchester City in the fifth round.
In the second round of the FA Cup in 2017, League One Posh blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Meadow Lane following a red card for striker Lee Angol. Posh won the replay against a poor League Two side 2-0 at London Road to earn a third round tie at Chelsea which was lost 4-1.
Leo Da Silva Lopes and Gwion Edwards scored in the first 15 minutes of the first game at County with Edwards and Paul Taylor netting in the first eight minutes of the replay.
Posh travelled to County for a first round FA Cup tie between two Division Three clubs in 1962 and won 3-0 with goals from George Hudson (2) and Peter McNamee.
COUNTY FORM
The Magpies have been among the frontrunners in League Two all season, but one point from their last two games has seen them slip to fifth. They lost 2-0 at fellow high fliers Crewe and then drew 0-0 at home to Newport in their last two outings. Posh won 4-2 at Newport in the first round of the FA Cup this season. That Crewe defeat is County’s sole loss on the road in League Two. They’ve only lost three of 17 matches in total.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Gambian striker Allasana Jatta is County’s top scorer with 10 goals in all competitions, including two in the last round of the FA Cup against Alfreton. Former Sheffield United and Derby County forward David McGoldrick is a much more familiar name and he is on six goals. He scored a 90th minute winner for Derby v Posh at Pride Park in 2022. Star man, winger Jodi Jones, has been out injured since September.
MATCH REFEREE
Fast-tracked first-year Football League official Reubyn Ricardo has issued 92 yellow cards and three red cards in 16 outings this season. He’s never taken charge of a Posh match.