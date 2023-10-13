News you can trust since 1948
FA Cup first round draw takes place this weekend - details here

Peterborough United will discover their FA Cup first round opponents on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
The FA Cup. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)The FA Cup. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
The draw will be made live on ITV 1 at 2.30pm.

The first round proper will be held between Friday November 3 and Monday November 6.

If Posh or Northampton Town reach the third round, the League One local derby at the Weston Homes Stadium scheduled for January 6 will have to be re-scheduled.

Posh are ball number 34 in the draw.

Posh beat Salford City after a replay in the first round before losing at Shrewsbury Town in the second round.

