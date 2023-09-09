Watch more videos on Shots!

FIFA official Kirsty Dowle, who has refereed both the Womens’ FA Cup Final and Womens League Cup Final in recent seasons, is in charge of what should be fiesty local derby.

It’s step up for Dowle as far as men’s football is concerned as she has refereed three National League matches this season.

Last season Rebecca Welch delivered one of the best refereeing displays in a Posh league game. She oversaw the 4-0 win over Lincoln City at London Road.

