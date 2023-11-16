Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann watch Posh vs Hull U21s together. Photo: Joe Dent.

The match will kick-off at 3pm and will be the first time that Grant McCann has returned to the Weston Homes Stadium since being sacked in January.

Darren Ferguson will also be coming up against the side he led to promotion from League Two during the 2016/17 season.

Doncaster beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 away after extra time in Tuesday night to set up the double reunion.

Tickets prices have been reduced for season ticket holders and advance purchases.

They are priced at:

Season Ticket Holders: Adults: £13, Seniors 65+: £8, U24s: £8,U18s: £3

Non-Season Ticket Holders: Adults: £15, Seniors 65+: £10, U24s: £10, U18s: £5

Tickets will rise by £5 from the non-season ticket holder prices if brought on the day, under 18 prices will stay the same.