News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

FA Cup date confirmed for Peterborough United in second round

Peterborough United will host Doncaster in the FA Cup Second Round on December 2.
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:11 GMT- 1 min read
Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann watch Posh vs Hull U21s together. Photo: Joe Dent.Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann watch Posh vs Hull U21s together. Photo: Joe Dent.
Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann watch Posh vs Hull U21s together. Photo: Joe Dent.

The match will kick-off at 3pm and will be the first time that Grant McCann has returned to the Weston Homes Stadium since being sacked in January.

Darren Ferguson will also be coming up against the side he led to promotion from League Two during the 2016/17 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 away after extra time in Tuesday night to set up the double reunion.

Tickets prices have been reduced for season ticket holders and advance purchases.

Most Popular

They are priced at:

Season Ticket Holders: Adults: £13, Seniors 65+: £8, U24s: £8,U18s: £3

Non-Season Ticket Holders: Adults: £15, Seniors 65+: £10, U24s: £10, U18s: £5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets will rise by £5 from the non-season ticket holder prices if brought on the day, under 18 prices will stay the same.

The Deskgo Stand will be closed and Doncaster fans located in the main stand.

Related topics:DoncasterDarren FergusonSeason ticket holdersGrant McCannSeniorsTickets