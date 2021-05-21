Experienced Posh defender can finally have a crack at the Championship after signing a new contract at the Weston Homes Stadium

Nathan Thompson in action for Posh at Northampton Town last season.

Experienced defender Nathan Thompson (30) has agreed to stay at the Weston Homes Stadium for two further years. Posh also have a year’s on top of that. His original two-year deal had expired at the end of the 2020-21 season, but Covid delayed negotiations until promotion from League One had been secured.

Thompson joins fellow defender Frankie Kent and teenager Ronnie Edwards in agreeing new deals since the end of last season.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Nathan was out of contract and it couldn’t be renegotiated until we knew what division we would be in and of course that went down to the wire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nathan was aware of that and just got on with it. He was extremely professional. He is really enjoying his football and he and his family are settled in the area, but there is always a concern you could lose an out of contract player so we are delighted to get this one done.

“Nathan is a good character. He is calm and an intelligent boy in terms of saying the right things at the right time and for a manager that is invaluable to have in the dressing room.

“His performances have been outstanding. He has been one of our most consistent performers whether that be at right back or in the central areas of our defence.”

Thompson added: “I have been plugging away in League One for the best part of 12 years, so to finally get an opportunity to play in the Championship made the decision very easy for me as did the close-knit nature of the group.

“What we achieved last season was special. It has only really begun to sink in two or three weeks on from the game with Lincoln.

“There is a real opportunity for us moving forward. It is going to be a new experience and one we are really excited about. There is a lot of character in this group so there is something to harness, and that takes you a long way.”