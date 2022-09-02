Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colby Bishop and Jonson Clarke-Harris are leading the League One goal-scoring charts so far.

The two top scoring teams in League One and the two top-scoring individuals clash at Fratton Park on Saturday (September 3).

Posh and Portsmouth have both scored 13 goals in their opening six League One matches this season, one more than Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday and while Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is currently leading the race for the third tier’s golden boot, with five goals, Pompey’s summer signing Colby Bishop has just one fewer.

Posh tried to sign Bishop in January 2021,but his then club Accrington Stanley rejected a sizeable bid.

Bishop’s eventual move to the south coast was a tortuous affair. The 25 year-old appeared to abandon an agreement to join Portsmouth in favour of joining Blackpool in the Championship, but when that deal fell through the move to Fratton Park was resurrected.

Team News

Unfortunately, a mixture of injury and suspension has denied brothers Nathan and Louis Thompson the chance to play against each other. Nathan’s ludicrous red card against Derby could not be appealed as it was for two yellow cards and Louis before his leg in a league match against Bristol Rovers last season.

On-loan Hull goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright is expected to make the squad in the league for the first-time this season after coming through 90 minutes in the EFL Trophy against Stevenage in midweek. Kwame Poku also continued his journey to full match fitness in the week with 90 minutes and could be getting closer to being considered for a start.

Dan Butler remains on the sidelines after picking up a serious injury last season and will not be in contention to face his old side. Butler began his career in the Portsmouth academy and appeared 54 times in all competitions for Pompey before dropping down to the Conference Premier to join Torquay United in 2016.

Posh (expected): Bergstrom: Burrows, Kent, Edwards, Knight, Ward, Fuchs, Taylor, B. Thompson, Marriott, Clarke-Harris.

Portsmouth made 12 additions in the summer window- the last of whom was made on deadline day as they swooped for Josh Koroma on loan from Championship Huddersfield. They have also loaned in strikers Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott from Tottenham and Ipswich respectively as well as signing permanently Colby Bishop, Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty.

Besides Thompson, Portsmouth are looking pretty good on the injury front. Defenders Zak Swanson- who they signed from Arsenal in the summer-, Denver Hume and midfielder Joe Morrell all got vital minutes in midweek after overcoming recent injuries.

Portsmouth (possible): Griffiths, Ogilvie, Raggett, Morrison, Rafferty, Curtis, Pack, Lowery, Dale, Bishop, Scarlett.

Past matches

Posh lost this fixture 2-0 on their previous visit two seasons ago but their overall record at Fratton Park isn’t bad. In 11 Football League meetings both teams have won four apiece.

Posh’s last success at Fratton Park came in April 2019, with Lee Tomlin and an Ivan Toney double sealing the three points.

Referee

Samuel Barrott will be in charge of the match. He hasn’t actually booked anyone in the last two matches he has referees but the last time he reffed a Portsmouth match (away to Oxford in February last year) he dished out 11 yellow cards and one red. Joe Morrell was given his marching orders after just 16 minutes.

