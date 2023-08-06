The best part of three months is a long time to carry that weight of baggage, especially for the manager and the six players who started against Wednesday as well as at Reading on Saturday.

It probably helps explain a rare moment of post-match exuberance – following a hard fought 1-0 win – from boss Darren Ferguson who fist-pumped his way towards a travelling fanbase who offered excellent support at the snappily-named Select Car Leasing Stadium throughout, apart from when distracted by an embarrassing skirmish with stewards just before the break.

But football supporters can be strange people. Reading fans inevitably tried to taunt their visitors with a reference to an almighty cock-up in Sheffield, while ignoring the much greater and longer cock-up that led to a relegation and all manner of dreadful revelations from their own club.

Harrison Burrows (left) and Romoney Crichlow of Peterborough United embrace at full-time at Reading, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh will have to get used to similar comments which are sure to be delivered all season, but they responded perfectly on this occasion, at least on the field.

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM READING…

1) We’ll get the bad news out of the way first. If Ephron Mason-Clark is out for any length of time because of a suspected hamstring problem it will be seriously damaging. He’s not just the captain, he’s the best player. Ricky-Jade Jones was brilliant for 15 minutes when he replaced his skipper, but he remains as inconsistent as he is rapid. A lack of depth is a major concern for Posh this season. The last thing they needed was an injury to such a big player on opening day.

2) Actually Archie Collins might usurp Mason-Clark as star man in time. What a quality performer the midfielder who arrived from Exeter City in the summer looks. He does nothing particularly eye-catching with his passing and he rarely scores, but he just oozes class on and off the ball because he knows where he will find possession and he knows how to use it quickly and efficiently. A perfect Fergie midfielder in other words.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal against Reading with team-mate Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3) Harrison Burrows will become Posh captain far quicker than he expected if Mason-Clark is ruled out of forthcoming games. It’s good to see the armband worn by a player who will be genuinely proud to lead his local team out, but one suspects if Peter Kioso wasn’t on loan he would be on the captaincy team. The right-back just acts like a natural leader with his play and his obvious encouragement of others.

4) I quite like this new approach by referees. Time-wasting and dissent need stamping out and it’s up to managers and players to adapt to the new EFL directives instead of just making self-centred claims about multiple cautions and copious amounts of added time ‘ruining the game.’ No, running the clock down by faking injuries does that. When the ball is in play for about 50 of the 90 minutes it’s essentially cheating the paying public. There were 12 cautions and 12 added minutes in the Posh game at Reading and I suspect they will be modest numbers by the end of the season. If teams don’t mend their ways they will be seeing players suspended by the end of August so it’s in their interest to play ball.

5) New goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic could turn out to be the most entertaining Posh number one since Fred Barber, and the 20 year-old doesn’t need a rubber facemask. Posh fans of a nervous disposition should look away when the ball is at the feet of Bilokapic as it’s only a matter of time before he starts nutmegging opponents as well as taking on tricky passes no matter how fierce the oppostion decide to press. Obviously it’s important he saves shots as well which he did impressively during Posh’s shaky start.