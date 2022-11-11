Jevani Brown in action for Exeter City. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Exeter City forward Jevani Brown is arguably in the form of his life.

The 28-year-old has struck up an impressive partnership Sam Nombe and Jay Stansfield at the top end of the pitch for the Grecians, which has seen the newly-promoted side score 28 times in their 17 matches this season, just four less than Posh.

Brown is third in the league’s scoring charts on eight goals behind Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers (nine) and Jonson Clarke-Harris on 11.

He is now looking forward to putting that form to the test against his former side. Brown was in the Posh academy between 2012 and 2013 but was let go due to his conduct off the pitch- something that Brown admits was his own fault.

He went on to have spells with several non-league clubs before joining Cambridge in 2017. He also starred for Colchester before joining Exeter in the summer of 2021.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: “My time there was alright. As a club, I respect everything that the club are doing and what they stand for. I think I was the issue not them, so there are no hard feelings against them.

“It’s going to be a tough encounter, every year, if they’re in League One, they normally get promoted but then they maybe stay for one year in the Championship and get relegated. They’re always favourites every year, they’ve always got a good squad and they always seem to find gems out of nowhere.

“It will be a good test. When we got the promotion last year, that was what I was looking forward to most, playing teams like Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they will be a forward-playing team; they will play football. I know a few of their very good players and I think it will be a good test for us all-round, offensively and defensively. We need to see if we can match and be a step ahead.”