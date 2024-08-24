Live

Exeter City vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Devon looking for back-to-back wins

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Aug 2024, 08:32 BST
Joel Randall, Archie Collins and Jack Sparkes are all set to face their former side Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent.Joel Randall, Archie Collins and Jack Sparkes are all set to face their former side Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent.
Joel Randall, Archie Collins and Jack Sparkes are all set to face their former side Exeter City. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United take on Exeter City at St James Park on Saturday (August 24, 3pm).

Hector Kyprianou and George Nevett are back in contention for the match while Joel Randall, Archie Collins and Jack Sparkes are all in line to take on their former club.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Exeter vs Posh

08:27 BST

Welcome!

It’s a rainy morning in Peterborough, hopefully the skies brighten up across the day in Exeter as Posh prepare to face the Grecians at a very welcome 3pm kick-off.

Related topics:Devon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.