Live
Exeter City vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Devon looking for back-to-back wins
Peterborough United take on Exeter City at St James Park on Saturday (August 24, 3pm).
Hector Kyprianou and George Nevett are back in contention for the match while Joel Randall, Archie Collins and Jack Sparkes are all in line to take on their former club.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Exeter vs Posh
Welcome!
It’s a rainy morning in Peterborough, hopefully the skies brighten up across the day in Exeter as Posh prepare to face the Grecians at a very welcome 3pm kick-off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.