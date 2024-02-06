Exeter City vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to get back on track in League One
Peterborough United travel to face St James Park to face Exeter City on League One action (February 6. 7:45pm).
Posh are looking to get back on track after taking just one point from their last two league matches.
Jadel Katongo picked up a knock on Saturday but is expected to be fit to play tonight.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.
LIVE: Exeter vs Posh
Welcome!
A long trip for Posh this evening. Just under 300 fans are expected to make the trip.
The PT will be there aswell bringing you all of the action.