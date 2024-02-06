News you can trust since 1948
Exeter City vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to get back on track in League One

Peterborough United travel to face St James Park to face Exeter City on League One action (February 6. 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:11 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 10:11 GMT
Joel Randall of Peterborough United returns to his old club on Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.Joel Randall of Peterborough United returns to his old club on Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.
Joel Randall of Peterborough United returns to his old club on Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are looking to get back on track after taking just one point from their last two league matches.

Jadel Katongo picked up a knock on Saturday but is expected to be fit to play tonight.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.

LIVE: Exeter vs Posh

09:49 GMT

Welcome!

A long trip for Posh this evening. Just under 300 fans are expected to make the trip.

The PT will be there aswell bringing you all of the action.

