Exeter City manager thrilled to have won 'ugly' against Peterborough United
Exeter came from behind to win a game for first time in 11 months with the Devon press recording both Grecians’ goals in a 2-1 success as own goals for goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic and Jadel Katongo.
Harrison Burrows had converted a penalty to give a dominant Posh side a half-time lead, but a red card for on-loan Brentford player Michael Olakigbe helped swing the game in Exeter’s favour.
Exeter have moved up to 14th as they added to their win against play-off chasing Barnsley with one against fourth-placed Posh.
“They are a very good team and asked a lot of questions of us in the first half,” Caldwell told the Devon Echo. “Defensively we were good and restricted them to little, although we had a problem down our right-hand side where we were a bit loose and that led to the goal.
“We didn’t have a lot of shots to defend. We were patient in how we pressed and asked them to build up with lots of passes, which kept them in front of us, so I was happy with that, but we could have been braver in possession and quicker with our passing.
“Too many times we passed back and put each other under pressure, but I think it is a fantastic win and the first time we have won ugly.
“The sending-off had a big impact in the game, but in the second half I thought we were a yard quicker We had more impetus in that second half and that led to the red card, so all credit to the players for changing mentality at half-time and coming out and making the game different in the second half.
“We took the game to Peterborough and we asked questions of them, and got our rewards. When you are not at your best, you have to be resilient, dig in and show character, so tonight when we were not at our best, but we found a way to win a football match.”