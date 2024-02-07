Posh 'keeper Nicholas Bilokapic was credited with an own goal against Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Exeter came from behind to win a game for first time in 11 months with the Devon press recording both Grecians’ goals in a 2-1 success as own goals for goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic and Jadel Katongo.

Harrison Burrows had converted a penalty to give a dominant Posh side a half-time lead, but a red card for on-loan Brentford player Michael Olakigbe helped swing the game in Exeter’s favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exeter have moved up to 14th as they added to their win against play-off chasing Barnsley with one against fourth-placed Posh.

Harrison Burrows celebrates his goal from the penalty spot for Posh at Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“They are a very good team and asked a lot of questions of us in the first half,” Caldwell told the Devon Echo. “Defensively we were good and restricted them to little, although we had a problem down our right-hand side where we were a bit loose and that led to the goal.

“We didn’t have a lot of shots to defend. We were patient in how we pressed and asked them to build up with lots of passes, which kept them in front of us, so I was happy with that, but we could have been braver in possession and quicker with our passing.

“Too many times we passed back and put each other under pressure, but I think it is a fantastic win and the first time we have won ugly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sending-off had a big impact in the game, but in the second half I thought we were a yard quicker We had more impetus in that second half and that led to the red card, so all credit to the players for changing mentality at half-time and coming out and making the game different in the second half.