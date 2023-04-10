Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson watches on alongside Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh took a 2-0 lead into the interval after strolling through the first-half against the powderpuff Grecians.

But the visitors improved markedly in the second-half and gave Posh several anxious moments before Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a third Posh goal 20 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was another poor start where we have gifted too many opportunities and goals to our opponents,” Caldwell moaned. “We were always going to have to work hard off the ball against a team going for the play-offs, but in the first half we weren’t ready to compete.

Oliver Norburn (right) in action with Sam Nombe of Exeter. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We found ourselves 2-0 down, but then got a fantastic reaction in the second half when we could probably have got back to 2-2 or maybe even taken the lead.

“We got the goal, we hit the post and then there were other opportunities when we couldn’t quite find the right pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to improve though and the message is clear that every individual has to be better.

“Certain things are said at half-time which have an impact, but it shouldn’t take that to get players to run and fight for this football club.

“We need that from minute one as we’re seeing it is very difficult to get back into games.”