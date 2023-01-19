Serhat Tasdemir in action for Posh v West Ham Under 21s in 2020. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Posh had high hopes for Tasdemir, an Azerbaijan youth international, when manager Darren Ferguson signed him from National League Fylde as a 19 year-old in July, 2019.

But he started just one Football League game for the club, plus eight cup matches, before unsuccessful loan moves to Oldham Athletic and Barnet.

Posh released Tasdemir in July 2022 and he joined Buxton of the National League North. He scored in a league game against Peterborough Sports earlier this season.

Louis Reed in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tasdemir has now joined Turkish third tier team Kocaelispor on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Former Posh striker Britt Assombalonga and midfielder Erhun Oztumer also play in Turkish football with top tier team Adana Demirspor.

Nearer to home, Burton Albion, who host Posh in a League One match on Tuesday (January 24), have signed Barnsley defender Jasper Moon on loan until the end of the season. The Brewers have also taken West Brom left-back Zac Ashworth and Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray on loan as they seek to plug the leakiest defence in League One.

Burton’s busy few days in the transfer marker had started with the permanent signing of midfielder Mark Helm from Burnley.

Barnsley have replaced Moon with Ipswich Town Academy graduate Barry Cotter, who had been playing in Irish football with Shamrock Rovers, and Burnley defender Bobby Thomas.

Promotion-chasing Derby County have taken Norwich City winger Tony Springett on loan for the rest of the season and Lincoln City have confirmed a similar deal for QPR winger Olamide Shodipo who has spent time in the past at Oxford United.

